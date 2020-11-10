'Lockdown' is Collins Dictionary Word of the Year Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Collins Dictionary said on Tuesday that "lockdown" is its Word of The Year in 2020 following a dramatic increase in usage during the spread of Covid-19. Lexicographers said they picked the word because it had become synonymous with the experience of populations across the world as governments look to curb the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

