Jets Clinch Worst Start in Franchise History, Collapse in Fourth Quarter Against Patriots
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
The New York Jets stay winless, losing to the New England Patriots on Monday night. The Jets clinched their worst start in franchise...
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
Sports Final: The Patriots Better Beat The Jets 01:34
Steve Burton and Dan Roche discuss Monday night's Patriots-Jets showdown, and how the Pats can't afford to lose to the winless Jets. But a few key injuries on defense could hurt New England's chances.
