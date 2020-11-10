Will Russia forgive Azerbaijan for shooting down Mi-24 helicopter?

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Two important events took place on Monday: Azerbaijan shot down a Russian helicopter in the skies over Armenia and an agreement was signed between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan to end all hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. As one of those events preceded the other, one cannot but think about a certain connection between them. Russian pilots had to be killed to force the Kremlin to act? On the evening of November 9, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that a Russian Mi-24 helicopter was shot down over the territory of Armenia near the village of Yeraskh near the border with Nakhichevan (Azerbaijan). Two crew members were killed and another one was injured.Later that day, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan admitted that its troops shot down the Russian helicopter accidentally. Baku apologized to Moscow and expressed its readiness to pay a price for the tragedy. The Russian Foreign Ministry "positively" accepted apologies from Azerbaijan and insisted the country should conduct an in-depth investigation into the "incident." "Further steps in connection with the shootdown of the Russian helicopter in Armenian airspace will be determined after the investigation," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.