Moscow accepts apology from Azerbaijan for downed Mi-24 helicopter Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Moscow accepted Azerbaijan's apology, as Baku "instantly" admitted the mistake and promised to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of two Russian military men, the head of the Kremlin press service Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RT. The quick reaction from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, his willingness to conduct an impartial investigation and punish those responsible for the shootdown of the Russian Mi-24 helicopter over the territory of Armenia allowed Moscow to accept an apology for the tragic incident, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in the interview.According to Peskov, the death of the Russian military who served at the Russian army base in Armenia came as a real tragedy. "The instant reaction from the Azerbaijanis, the instant reaction from the President of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan's readiness to conduct an impartial investigation into the circumstances and punish the guilty made it possible to accept those apologies," Peskov said. The military of Azerbaijan shot down a Russian Mi-24 helicopter with a MANPAD missile over the territory of Armenia on the evening of November 9; two crew members were killed, one survived. Representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry said that the helicopter was escorting a convoy of the Russian military base stationed in Gyumri, Armenia.After the incident, Baku said that the helicopter was shot down by mistake, as it was flying in the immediate vicinity of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, where Russian Aerospace Forces had not been noticed before. In addition, the helicopter was flying at night. Azerbaijan apologized to Moscow, promised to investigate the incident, punish those responsible and pay compensation to the families of the killed Russian military men.In an interview with RBC, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbul-ogly said that it was a "a tragic accident," and also pointed out that "anything can happen in war."Representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry described the words from the ambassador as "a big mistake." "If Russia followed the principle "anything can happen in," then the response would be disastrous," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Deputy Chief of Staff of Azeri President Ilham Aliyev, Hikmet Hajiyev, criticized the above-mentioned statement from the Ambassador and described it as "inappropriate." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published 3 days ago Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war 01:50 Nikol Pashinyan announces ‘painful’ agreement with presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia to end weeks-long conflict. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan claims control of Shusha



Azeris celebrate after gov't announces the capture of Shusha city in the disputed region where it is fighting Armenia. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:14 Published 4 days ago Azerbaijan says 21 dead in Armenia attack near Nagorno-Karabakh



Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of killing 21 people and wounding dozens in a missile strike near the disputed region. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:12 Published 2 weeks ago Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of killing 21 civilians in missile strike



Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of killing at least 21 civilians and wounding dozens more in a missile strike close to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:51 Published 2 weeks ago

