Donald Trump's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany alleges voter fraud in Fox News interview

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Donald Trump's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany alleges voter fraud in Fox News interviewJust days after she was cut off by the network mid-press conference, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has brandished stacks of legal documents alleging voter fraud in a bizarre appearance on Fox News.Despite the US election...
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Fox News Cut Away From White House Press Secretary After Fraud Claim

Fox News Cut Away From White House Press Secretary After Fraud Claim 00:46

 Fox News cut away from Donald Trump's campaign press conference, as allegations of voting fraud in the presidential election were outlined. During the broadcast on the Fox News channel, host Neil Cavuto cut away from White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany during her statement on the...

'Whoa' – Fox News cuts off Kayleigh McEnany for 'illegal votes' spiel

 White House press secretary doubled down on allegations of election irregularities – as customary, without evidence Fox News has cut away from a briefing held..
WorldNews
McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight [Video]

McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight

[NFA] The top Republican in the U.S. Congress on Monday said President Donald Trump was well within his rights to look into charges of "irregularities" in last week's election, which has been called for Democrat Joe Biden, but did not offer any evidence of fraud. This report produced by Chris Dignam with commentary from Jan Wolfe.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:35Published

US election: Trump spokeswoman cut off in one minute

 Fox News has cut away from White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany after just over a minute, saying the network could not in good conscience continue airing..
New Zealand Herald

Kayleigh McEnany calls celebrations for Joe Biden 'superspreader events'

 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called celebrations that occurred for President-elect Joe Biden "superspreader events"
USATODAY.com

US election: Trump's silent public outing belies White House in tumult

 Donald Trump spent 10 minutes in public today honouring America's war veterans — a veneer of normality for a White House that's frozen by a defeated president..
New Zealand Herald

For Pence, the Future Is Tied to Trump as Much as the Present Is

 If President Trump announces he will run again in 2024, his vice president’s plans could be derailed.
NYTimes.com

White House focused on fighting election results as COVID cases reach record highs

 President Trump remained focused on efforts to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, even as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reach reacord daily highs. CBS..
CBS News

Ron Klain named Biden's chief of staff, first White House official named for administration, according to reports

 The hire marks another step toward his White House transition as Trump contests election results with baseless claims of voter fraud.
USATODAY.com

Fox News' Sandra Smith, in off-camera clip, reacts to guest's election comment: 'What is happening?'

 In a viral video circulating online, Fox News anchor Sandra Smith is seen reacting off-air and on-mic to a guest's comments about the election.
USATODAY.com

The retired general and Trump ally who called Obama a 'terrorist leader' is taking over the Pentagon's top policy job

 Anthony Tata, a retired general turned Fox News guest who spread falsehoods about former President Barack Obama, is moving into the Pentagon's top policy..
WorldNews

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's $1 Million Offer For Voter Fraud Evidence Sees Criticism, Support [Video]

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's $1 Million Offer For Voter Fraud Evidence Sees Criticism, Support

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is offering a total of $1 million of his campaign funds to people across the country who report voter fraud that results in conviction.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:08Published
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Asks For $1 Million Election Fraud Reward Payable In Sheetz Gift Cards From Texas Lt. Governor [Video]

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Asks For $1 Million Election Fraud Reward Payable In Sheetz Gift Cards From Texas Lt. Governor

As ballots across the country continue to be counted, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he's offering a $1 million reward for evidence of voter fraud. Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman took up the..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:38Published
'Trump would be the front runner in 2024' [Video]

'Trump would be the front runner in 2024'

Donald Trump's ex-press secretary Sean Spicer says that the President has the right to wait until the election is certified.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 12:02Published

Trump Pushes Baseless Fraud Claims About MI, PA Results, Calls for Invalidating ‘Hundreds of Thousands of Votes’

Trump Pushes Baseless Fraud Claims About MI, PA Results, Calls for Invalidating ‘Hundreds of Thousands of Votes’ Trump pushes baseless fraud claims about Michigan, Pennsylvania election results, calls for invalidating 'hundreds of thousands of votes'
Mediaite

With backing from Trump, RNC chair McDaniel expected to run for another term

 With the backing of President Trump, Ronna McDaniel’s expected to run for a second 4-year term as chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC).
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mid-Day

President Makes First Official Appearance Since Election Was Called

President Makes First Official Appearance Since Election Was Called Watch VideoPresident Trump made his first public appearance since Thursday, other than personal outings this weekend. He visited Arlington National Cemetery...
Newsy