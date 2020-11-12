Donald Trump's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany alleges voter fraud in Fox News interview
Just days after she was cut off by the network mid-press conference, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has brandished stacks of legal documents alleging voter fraud in a bizarre appearance on Fox News.Despite the US election...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Secretary
'Whoa' – Fox News cuts off Kayleigh McEnany for 'illegal votes' spielWhite House press secretary doubled down on allegations of election irregularities – as customary, without evidence Fox News has cut away from a briefing held..
WorldNews
McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:35Published
US election: Trump spokeswoman cut off in one minuteFox News has cut away from White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany after just over a minute, saying the network could not in good conscience continue airing..
New Zealand Herald
Kayleigh McEnany calls celebrations for Joe Biden 'superspreader events'White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called celebrations that occurred for President-elect Joe Biden "superspreader events"
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US election: Trump's silent public outing belies White House in tumultDonald Trump spent 10 minutes in public today honouring America's war veterans — a veneer of normality for a White House that's frozen by a defeated president..
New Zealand Herald
For Pence, the Future Is Tied to Trump as Much as the Present IsIf President Trump announces he will run again in 2024, his vice president’s plans could be derailed.
NYTimes.com
White House focused on fighting election results as COVID cases reach record highsPresident Trump remained focused on efforts to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, even as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reach reacord daily highs. CBS..
CBS News
Ron Klain named Biden's chief of staff, first White House official named for administration, according to reportsThe hire marks another step toward his White House transition as Trump contests election results with baseless claims of voter fraud.
USATODAY.com
Fox News American conservative cable television news channel
Fox News' Sandra Smith, in off-camera clip, reacts to guest's election comment: 'What is happening?'In a viral video circulating online, Fox News anchor Sandra Smith is seen reacting off-air and on-mic to a guest's comments about the election.
USATODAY.com
The retired general and Trump ally who called Obama a 'terrorist leader' is taking over the Pentagon's top policy jobAnthony Tata, a retired general turned Fox News guest who spread falsehoods about former President Barack Obama, is moving into the Pentagon's top policy..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources