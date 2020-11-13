Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dominic Cummings to exit Downing Street

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Dominic Cummings, one of Johnson's most influential and high-profile aides as his Chief Strategy Adviser, has not formally announced his resignation but a Cabinet minister confirmed that he is on his way out. "He'll be missed... But advisers come and go," UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions on Downing Street turmoil

Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions on Downing Street turmoil 00:49

 Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings ignores media questionsoutside his home on Thursday. The departure of the Number 10 communicationschief Lee Cain has led to speculation the controversial aide may leave DowningStreet.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dominic Cummings departs for Downing Street [Video]

Dominic Cummings departs for Downing Street

Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings leaves for Downing Street. Cummings has reiterated that he will make himself 'largely redundant' by the end of the year. Report by Odonovanc. Like..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:45Published
Dominic Cummings arrives at Number 10 [Video]

Dominic Cummings arrives at Number 10

Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings arrives at Downing Street. Cummings has reiterated that he will make himself 'largely redundant' by the end of the year. Report by Odonovanc. Like..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:25Published
Dominic Cummings expected to leave No 10 by the end of the year [Video]

Dominic Cummings expected to leave No 10 by the end of the year

Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser Dominic Cummings is reportedly set toleave his Downing Street position by the end of the year. Mr Cummings told theBBC that “rumours of me threatening to resign..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Dominic Cummings to leave Downing Street by Christmas

 Boris Johnson hired Mr Cummings to be his adviser shortly after becoming prime minister in 2019.
BBC News

Aide sacked by Dominic Cummings settles claim for unfair dismissal

 A former Treasury aide marched out of Downing Street by armed police after being sacked by Dominic Cummings has settled her claim for unfair dismissal with the...
Belfast Telegraph

News24.com | WATCH | UK PM Johnson's Brexit 'brain' Cummings to resign by year end

 Dominic Cummings, one of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most powerful advisers, will leave his position at the heart of Downing Street when Brexit is...
News24 Also reported by •FT.com