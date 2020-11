You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources City on Mars: How Elon Plans to Build It and Populate It



HAWTHORNE, CALIFORNIA — SpaceX's famous CEO, Elon Musk plans to have established a functioning city on Mars by 2050, and here's how he plans to do it. Mars and Earth align every 2 years, making.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:54 Published 1 week ago Elon Musk Projects First SpaceX Mission to Mars in 4 Years



The company is on track to launch its first uncrewed mission to the red planet in 2024 via its Starship rocket. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:04 Published on October 19, 2020 Elon Musk And Family Won't Get Coronavirus Vaccine



Filip Singer-Pool/Getty Images Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his family aren't planning to get a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available, he told The New York Times' Kara Swisher in an episode of the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on September 29, 2020