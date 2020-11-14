Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Likely To Continue Tough South China Sea Policy – Analysis

Eurasia Review Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Biden Likely To Continue Tough South China Sea Policy – AnalysisBy Drake Long

There will be more continuity than change in U.S. policy on the South China Sea under a Biden administration, statements made by the former vice president and his close advisers suggest, as a hawkish stance on China holds firm across both major political parties.

But experts also believe that under...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Biden seeks to reassure U.S. allies in Asia

Biden seeks to reassure U.S. allies in Asia 01:31

 In their first calls with President-elect Joe Biden since the U.S. election, the leaders of Japan, South Korea and Australia reaffirmed their commitment to tackling climate change and regional security. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Impact of Trump vs Biden presidency on Indo-Pacific: The China, Pak factors [Video]

Impact of Trump vs Biden presidency on Indo-Pacific: The China, Pak factors

The protracted battle for the White House will lead to continued uncertainty in India's diplomatic establishment regarding its future strategy to engage with the next President of the United States of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 17:58Published
China watches US election closely for Trump or Biden win [Video]

China watches US election closely for Trump or Biden win

Chinese leaders are watching the US election closely as ties between the superpowers have severely worsened because of President Donald Trump declaring a trade war on China.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 11:53Published
'Wolf Warrior diplomacy': Chinese foreign policy alienates global partners [Video]

'Wolf Warrior diplomacy': Chinese foreign policy alienates global partners

China’s foreign policy has taken an aggressive turn this year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:42Published