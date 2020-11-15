Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australian cluster grows as hundreds urged to get tested

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australian cluster grows as hundreds urged to get testedSouth Australia's worst cluster to date has gone from bad to worse, with 17 cases now tied to the family outbreak.Speaking to Adelaide's 5AA Radio this morning, South Australia's chief public health officer Dr Nicola Spurrier confirmed...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Australia back on high alert with new virus cluster

Australia back on high alert with new virus cluster 01:31

 A new coronavirus outbreak in Australia has put the country back on high alert, with several states imposing new restrictions on arrivals from South Australia. Gloria Tso reports.

Covid 19 coronavirus: How South Australia's Covid cluster is eerily mirroring Victoria's horror outbreak

 Hotel quarantine, a large family and multiple complicated movements – South Australia is racing to contain a horror situation that's eerily familiar. An..
Covid 19 coronavirus: Source of South Australia outbreak revealed

 Details surrounding the initial source of Adelaide's coronavirus cluster have been revealed as South Australia races to contain its current Covid-19..
People in NSW urged to delay non-essential travel to SA as state battles coronavirus outbreak

 People in NSW have been asked not to travel to South Australia unless it's essential but NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian insists the borders remain open.
Federal authorities send in the troops as South Australia battles coronavirus cluster

 The federal government is keeping a watchful eye on Adelaide's coronavirus cluster, which has grown to 20 people with another case under investigation.
Vehicles queue in South Australia to get COVID-19 drive-through tests

 A long line of vehicles lined up for several blocks in Adelaide as residents waited to be tested for COVID-19 at the Elizabeth Park testing centre. South..
Troops prepare for Adelaide virus battle

 The federal government is keeping a watchful eye on Adelaide's coronavirus cluster, which has grown to 20 people.
'This is an early warning': South Australians urged to get tested as Adelaide records five new coronavirus cases

 South Australian authorities have announced five new COVID-19 case linked to the Adelaide cluster since yesterday, with 34 active cases across the state.
