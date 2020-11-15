Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australian cluster grows as hundreds urged to get tested
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
South Australia's worst cluster to date has gone from bad to worse, with 17 cases now tied to the family outbreak.Speaking to Adelaide's 5AA Radio this morning, South Australia's chief public health officer Dr Nicola Spurrier confirmed...
South Australia State of Australia
