Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central America

New Zealand Herald Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central AmericaA fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota is sweeping over the western Caribbean and has become a very dangerous Category 4 storm early Monday as it heads for the same part of Central America battered by a similarly powerful Hurricane Eta...
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Honduras: residents evacuate as Tropical Storm Iota approaches

Honduras: residents evacuate as Tropical Storm Iota approaches 02:23

 Tropical Storm Iota formed in the Caribbean Sea Friday )November 13th) and is heading west toward Honduras and Nicaragua.

Iota strengthens to hurricane, could slam Central America as Category 4 monster

 Iota became the 13th hurricane of the season, two shy of the record 15 set in 2005 but the record-breaking 30th named storm of this season.
USATODAY.com

Storm Iota: Preparations under way in Honduras and Nicaragua

 Evacuations of coastal areas of Honduras are under way as a second hurricane in as many weeks is forecast to hit Central America. Forecasters say Tropical Storm..
WorldNews

Tropical Storm Iota forms, could follow Eta's deadly path in US

 Just as the remnants of Eta finally blew out to sea on Friday, another storm formed that could follow its path of death and destruction into Central America this..
New Zealand Herald

Nicaraguans ask for humanitarian aid after the devastation of Hurricane Eta [Video]

Nicaraguans ask for humanitarian aid after the devastation of Hurricane Eta

In Bilwi on Nicaragua's Caribbean coast, local residents inspect severe damaged caused in the area by Hurricane Eta. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Hurricane Eta lashes Nicaragua [Video]

Hurricane Eta lashes Nicaragua

Hurricane Eta slams Nicaragua's vulnerable communities on the Atlantic Coast and is moving north toward central Honduras. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

Tropical Storm Iota forms in the Caribbean Sea with 40 mph winds [Video]

Tropical Storm Iota forms in the Caribbean Sea with 40 mph winds

The National Hurricane Season said Friday that Tropical Depression 31 has become Tropical Storm Iota. This is the 30th named storm of the season.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:29Published
Storm Eta triggers flooding, mudslides in Central America [Video]

Storm Eta triggers flooding, mudslides in Central America

A week after Eta swept into region, thousands left homeless with widespread flooding in parts of Honduras.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published
Hurricane Eta rocks Guatemala with strong winds and rain [Video]

Hurricane Eta rocks Guatemala with strong winds and rain

Hurricane Eta made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 Hurricane.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall on Florida Keys; expected to become hurricane

 The National Hurricane Center in Miami declared hurricane and storm surge warnings for the Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas,...
New Hurricane, Storm Surge Watches Issued Ahead of Tropical Storm Eta

 Here's the latest on Tropical Storm Eta. - Articles from The Weather Channel | weather.com
Hurricane Iota expected to hit Central America as an 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm

 Hurricane Iota has rapidly strengthened into a major hurricane as it approaches Central America, where it's expected to make landfall as...
