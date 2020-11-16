Global  
 

Honduras And Nicaragua Brace For Hurricane Iota

Newsy Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Honduras And Nicaragua Brace For Hurricane IotaWatch VideoThis hurricane season has been historic and relentless. 

Yet another hurricane is swirling in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Iota could make landfall in Honduras and Nicaragua as a Category 5 storm Monday night. 

The storm has winds of up to 145 miles per hour. 

The National Hurricane Center forecasts it could...
News video: Honduras: residents evacuate as Tropical Storm Iota approaches

Honduras: residents evacuate as Tropical Storm Iota approaches 02:23

 Tropical Storm Iota formed in the Caribbean Sea Friday )November 13th) and is heading west toward Honduras and Nicaragua.

