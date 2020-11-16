Honduras And Nicaragua Brace For Hurricane Iota
Watch VideoThis hurricane season has been historic and relentless.
Yet another hurricane is swirling in the Atlantic.
Hurricane Iota could make landfall in Honduras and Nicaragua as a Category 5 storm Monday night.
The storm has winds of up to 145 miles per hour.
The National Hurricane Center forecasts it could...
