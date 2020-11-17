Global  
 

Hurricane Iota weakens to Category 4 on approach to Honduras

Terra Daily Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Bilwi, Nicaragua (AFP) Nov 17, 2020

Iota weakened slightly to a Category 4 hurricane Monday as it barreled towards Honduras, threatening to deliver more drenching rains and fierce winds to areas devastated by a powerful storm just two weeks ago. Authorities had been rushing to evacuate thousands of people from coastal areas of Nicaragua and Honduras, in the immediate path of the maximum-level hurricane. The storm had alrea
 Iota exploded into a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane on Monday and was due to collide with northeastern Nicaragua overnight. Colette Luke has the latest.

