Hurricane Iota weakens to Category 4 on approach to Honduras
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () Bilwi, Nicaragua (AFP) Nov 17, 2020
Iota weakened slightly to a Category 4 hurricane Monday as it barreled towards Honduras, threatening to deliver more drenching rains and fierce winds to areas devastated by a powerful storm just two weeks ago. Authorities had been rushing to evacuate thousands of people from coastal areas of Nicaragua and Honduras, in the immediate path of the maximum-level hurricane. The storm had alrea
It became the thirteenth hurricane of the Atlantic season early Sunday, threatening to bring another dangerous system to Nicaragua and Honduras â countries... Newsday Also reported by •Upworthy •NYTimes.com •BBC News