March Madness To Be Held In Single Location Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

But it announced Monday the 68 teams will now compete in one... Watch VideoThe NCAA says next year's Division 1 men's basketball championship will be played in one place due to the coronavirus pandemic.The league had previously picked 13 sites across the country to serve as preliminary round sites for March Madness.But it announced Monday the 68 teams will now compete in one 👓 View full article

