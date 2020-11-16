Global  
 

March Madness To Be Held In Single Location

Newsy Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
March Madness To Be Held In Single LocationWatch VideoThe NCAA says next year's Division 1 men's basketball championship will be played in one place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league had previously picked 13 sites across the country to serve as preliminary round sites for March Madness.

But it announced Monday the 68 teams will now compete in one...
NCAA to move men's basketball tournament from multiple cities to single site, likely Indianapolis

 The NCAA men's basketball tournament will be held in one location come next March. The NCAA is in talks to hold the tournament in Indianapolis.
