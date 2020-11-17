Global  
 

One News Page

Dow Closes At Record On News Of Second Potential COVID-19 Vaccine

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Dow Closes At Record On News Of Second Potential COVID-19 VaccineThe U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high Monday as investors embraced news of another breakthrough in the effort to develop an effective COVID-19 vaccine to attack the global coronavirus pandemic.  

The bellwether Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 key U.S. stocks erased the last of its pandemic losses...
0
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Meet A Chicago Participant In A COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

Meet A Chicago Participant In A COVID-19 Vaccine Trial 01:45

 A second coronavirus vaccine, this one made by Moderna, has been found to be highly effective. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot talked Monday to Bonnie Blue, who took part in the vaccine trial because of the impact COVID-19 has had among African-Americans.

