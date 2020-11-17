Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | 'More people may die', Biden says, if Trump blocks cooperation on virus planning

News24 Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday "more people may die" if outgoing President Donald Trump continues to block efforts to plan for a US transition of power as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, and added that he would not hesitate to get vaccinated.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: More 'may die' if Trump blocks COVID plans -Biden

More 'may die' if Trump blocks COVID plans -Biden 02:20

 [NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday “more people may die” if outgoing President Donald Trump continues blocking a U.S. transition of power as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, and he urged Congress to pass new relief legislation. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Administration Moves Forward With Controversial Drilling in Alaska Wilderness [Video]

Trump Administration Moves Forward With Controversial Drilling in Alaska Wilderness

Trump Administration Moves Forward With Controversial Drilling in Alaska Wilderness . The Trump administration is seeking to advance oil exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR)...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published
Biden warns 'more people may die' if Trump refuses to co-operate on transition [Video]

Biden warns 'more people may die' if Trump refuses to co-operate on transition

President-elect Joe Biden says that more coronavirus deaths will be theconsequence of the Trump administration refusing to share its vaccinedistribution plans with his own incoming administration...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Still Refusing To Greenlight Biden Victory, Head Of GSA Starts Jobhunting [Video]

Still Refusing To Greenlight Biden Victory, Head Of GSA Starts Jobhunting

President-elect Joe Biden secured the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency more than a week ago. However, many of the president's allies and appointees have remained silent while Trump..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

'More people may die' if Trump blocks US pandemic cooperation

 "We're going into a very dark winter. Things are going to get much tougher before they get easier," Biden said of the pandemic.
Khaleej Times

Biden warns "more people may die" without virus coordination

 President-elect Joe Biden said Monday that President Trump’s stonewalling is putting American lives at risk in the war against COVID-19. Nikole Killion...
CBS News