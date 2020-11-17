News24.com | 'More people may die', Biden says, if Trump blocks cooperation on virus planning
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday "more people may die" if outgoing President Donald Trump continues to block efforts to plan for a US transition of power as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, and added that he would not hesitate to get vaccinated.
[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday “more people may die” if outgoing President Donald Trump continues blocking a U.S. transition of power as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, and he urged Congress to pass new relief legislation. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.