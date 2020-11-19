Judge orders Trump administration to stop expelling unaccompanied migrant children at US-Mexico border
Thursday, 19 November 2020 (
2 hours ago) A U.S. judge has barred the Trump administration from expelling unaccompanied migrant children detained at the border under an emergency...
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
10 hours ago
A federal judge is blocking a Trump Administration rule that opponents say would have harmed the bargaining rights of more than 500,000 home healthcare workers in California and several hundred thousand additional workers across the nation. Katie Johnston reports.
US Judge Blocks Trump Administration Rule Inhibiting Unions 00:26
