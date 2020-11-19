Global  
 

Judge orders Trump administration to stop expelling unaccompanied migrant children at US-Mexico border

Upworthy Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
A U.S. judge has barred the Trump administration from expelling unaccompanied migrant children detained at the border under an emergency...
News video: US Judge Blocks Trump Administration Rule Inhibiting Unions

US Judge Blocks Trump Administration Rule Inhibiting Unions 00:26

 A federal judge is blocking a Trump Administration rule that opponents say would have harmed the bargaining rights of more than 500,000 home healthcare workers in California and several hundred thousand additional workers across the nation. Katie Johnston reports.

