Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, dies at 28 in California

PBS Kids and Apple announced Wednesday that the Peanuts gang will be coming to television for the holidays. Apple TV+ has the rights to Peanuts content, and now thanks to a new deal with PBS, Snoopy and friends will air on TV. "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" will air ad...
Kamala Harris is making history, changing the face of politics and empowering young girls everywhere, including a group of schoolgirls in Brooklyn, New York.Principal Lakeasha Williams shared a video..