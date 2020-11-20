Global  
 

Dim Halos: Suppressing The Cult Of Pope John Paul II? – OpEd

Eurasia Review Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Dim Halos: Suppressing The Cult Of Pope John Paul II? – OpEdAs chief conductor of the saint factory, Pope John Paul II was always going to be, in time, canonised.  Almost 500 saints were created under his watch.  The previous 600 years had seen 300.  But declaring him a saint in 2014, a mere nine years after his death, was speedy by the standards of the Vatican.  Critics, and those...
News video: Pope John Paul II's Blood Stolen

Pope John Paul II's Blood Stolen 00:42

 Pope John Paul II's blood has been stolen. Pope John Paul II died more than 15 years ago. Newser reports that people still try to get their hands on his artifacts. According to AFP a man from Tuscany is accused of swiping the blood in broad daylight. Italian authorities are now trying to track down...

