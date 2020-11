Rachel Maddow is back on air. The 47-year-old talk show host returned to hosting her show The Rachel Maddow Show from her home on Thursday night (November 19)...

Rachel Maddow Reveals Partner Susan Mikula Almost Died in Powerful Message About Coronavirus Rachel Maddow is not exaggerating when she says that now is the time to take the coronavirus seriously. For the past two weeks, the MSNBC anchor has been off the...

E! Online 13 hours ago