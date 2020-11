You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WATCH: Michigan GOP legislative leaders arrive in Washington ahead of meeting with Trump



President Donald Trump has summoned Michigan’s Republican legislative leaders to the White House for a meeting Friday. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 00:44 Published 2 hours ago Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump



Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump. Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law. The state is expected to certify the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10 Published 3 hours ago President Trump To Meet With Two GOP Michigan Lawmakers As He Tries To Overturn Joe Biden Victory



Debra Alfarone reports the Trump campaign is running out of ways to overturn Biden's election win. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:42 Published 6 hours ago