You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Amazon France delays 'Black Friday' sales



Amazon has bowed to government pressure to postpone its "Black Friday" discount shopping sales in France to help local shopkeepers struggling with a nationwide lockdown. Ciara Lee reports Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28 Published 1 day ago Amazon launches online pharmacy



Amazon launches an online pharmacy for delivering prescription medications in the United States, increasing competition with drug retailers such as Walgreens, CVS Health and Walmart. Emma Jehle.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:10 Published 4 days ago Amazon Delivery Driver Accused Of Stealing Packages On Long Island, Threatening Co-Worker



An Amazon delivery driver is facing charges on Long Island for allegedly stealing more than $5,000 worth of packages and threatening a co-worker to keep quiet. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:29 Published 4 days ago