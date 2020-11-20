India Surpasses 9 Million Confirmed Coronavirus Cases
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoIndia has surpassed 9 million COVID-19 cases.
That's the second most cases in the world, behind the U.S.
Hospitals in New Delhi say their intensive care wards are nearing capacity. Officials worry the case count will remain high after many people gathered to celebrate the Diwali holiday last week.
Government...
