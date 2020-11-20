Global  
 

India Surpasses 9 Million Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

Newsy Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
India Surpasses 9 Million Confirmed Coronavirus CasesWatch VideoIndia has surpassed 9 million COVID-19 cases.

That's the second most cases in the world, behind the U.S.

Hospitals in New Delhi say their intensive care wards are nearing capacity. Officials worry the case count will remain high after many people gathered to celebrate the Diwali holiday last week.

Government...
