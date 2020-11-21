News24.com | WATCH | Protests in Brazil after security guards beat black man to death

Global  
 

WATCH | Protests in Brazil after security guards beat black man to death

Saturday, 21 November 2020
The death of a black man beaten by white security guards at a supermarket sparked protests across Brazil Friday as the country celebrated Black Consciousness Day.
