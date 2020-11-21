Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protests erupt in Brazil after black man beaten to death by supermarket security

euronews Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
People protested in a Carrefour supermarket in Rio de Janeiro after the death of a Black man beaten by white security guards at another branch in Porto Alegre. The killing has sparked outrage on social networks and overshadowed Brazil's Black Consciousness Day, a holiday in several states.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Brazil: Black man beaten to death by supermarket security guards

Brazil: Black man beaten to death by supermarket security guards 02:40

 Carrefour Brasil said it terminated the contract of a security firm whose employees had beaten to death a Black man at one of its supermarkets in Brazil.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Black Ice Keeps Man from Entering Home [Video]

Black Ice Keeps Man from Entering Home

Occurred on March 2, 2018 / Plymouth, Devon, EnglandInfo from Licensor: Alan, a police officer from Plymouth, Devon, had his CCTV at his home capture his hilarious journey of trying to get to his..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 02:18Published
Protests erupt after security guards allegedly 'racially profile' university student in Manchester, UK [Video]

Protests erupt after security guards allegedly 'racially profile' university student in Manchester, UK

Students of the University of Manchester Fallowfield campus gathered on Monday (November 16) to protest against racism after footage emerged of security guards allegedly racially profiling a black stud

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published
SWAT S04E03 The Black Hand Man [Video]

SWAT S04E03 The Black Hand Man

S.W.A.T. 4x03 "The Black Hand Man" Season 4 Episode 3 Promo trailer HD - Check out the promo for S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 3 "The Black Hand Man" airing next week on CBS.

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Outrage in Brazil after black man beaten to death by supermarket security guards

 The death of a black man beaten by white security guards at a supermarket sparked outrage across Brazil as it celebrated Black Consciousness Day.
SBS

Protests erupt in Brazil after black man dies after being beaten outside supermarket

 João Alberto Silveira Freitas was allegedly attacked by security guards at a Carrefour store in Porto Alegre
Upworthy

Fatal beating of Black man by supermarket security guards sparks, fury protests in Brazil

 A Black man died after being beaten by supermarket security guards in the Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on the eve of Friday's Black Consciousness Day...
CBC.ca