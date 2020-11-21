Protests erupt in Brazil after black man beaten to death by supermarket security
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
People protested in a Carrefour supermarket in Rio de Janeiro after the death of a Black man beaten by white security guards at another branch in Porto Alegre. The killing has sparked outrage on social networks and overshadowed Brazil's Black Consciousness Day, a holiday in several states.
