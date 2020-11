You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Heartbreak for Homedale: Trojans lose in overtime to Sugar-Salem 34-28



The last two years Homedale and Sugar-Salem have met in the 3A state championship, and both times Sugar-Salem came away the winner. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 02:09 Published 3 hours ago Southwest advance to state championship game



Southwest advance to state championship game Credit: KQTV Published 1 day ago Caleb Noe challenges Mariemont state champs to a soccer shootout



Mariemont won its first-ever state soccer championship on Saturday, in convincing fashion. The Warriors beat Cardinal Mooney, 4-1 in the state championship game. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:39 Published 2 days ago