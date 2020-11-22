Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Princess Diana's brother worries that The Crown viewers will believe the show is 100 per cent fact

Upworthy Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, 56, told ITV's Love Your Weekend today that he worries viewers of Netflix's The Crown will think...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Princess Diana's brother blasts The Crown

Princess Diana's brother blasts The Crown 01:38

 Earl Spencer - the brother of the late Princess Diana - claims 'The Crown' is riddled with inaccurate and misleading information.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How 'The Crown' Season 4 captured Princess Diana's style [Video]

How 'The Crown' Season 4 captured Princess Diana's style

See how Season 4 of Netflix's "The Crown" perfectly recreated some of Princess Diana's most iconic fashion moments.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 06:27Published
People Are Comparing Princess Diana and Meghan Markle After “The Crown” Season 4 [Video]

People Are Comparing Princess Diana and Meghan Markle After “The Crown” Season 4

Season 4 of the Netflix royal drama focuses on the late princess and her relationship with Prince Charles.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:53Published
Emma Corrin Says She Would ‘Leave’ If She Ran Into the Royals [Video]

Emma Corrin Says She Would ‘Leave’ If She Ran Into the Royals

Emma Corrin plays Princess Diana in the Netflix series ‘The Crown’, and she isnt’ sure she would want to run into the royals. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:03Published