Princess Diana's brother worries that The Crown viewers will believe the show is 100 per cent fact
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, 56, told ITV's Love Your Weekend today that he worries viewers of Netflix's The Crown will think...
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
Princess Diana's brother blasts The Crown 01:38
Earl Spencer - the brother of the late Princess Diana - claims 'The Crown' is riddled with inaccurate and misleading information.
