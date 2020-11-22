Princess Diana's brother worries that The Crown viewers will believe the show is 100 per cent fact

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How 'The Crown' Season 4 captured Princess Diana's style



See how Season 4 of Netflix's "The Crown" perfectly recreated some of Princess Diana's most iconic fashion moments. Credit: Page Six Duration: 06:27 Published 2 days ago People Are Comparing Princess Diana and Meghan Markle After “The Crown” Season 4



Season 4 of the Netflix royal drama focuses on the late princess and her relationship with Prince Charles. Credit: InStyle Duration: 00:53 Published 5 days ago Emma Corrin Says She Would ‘Leave’ If She Ran Into the Royals



Emma Corrin plays Princess Diana in the Netflix series ‘The Crown’, and she isnt’ sure she would want to run into the royals. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:03 Published 5 days ago