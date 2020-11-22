Biden to unveil first cabinet picks on Tuesday; envisions scaled-down inauguration
Sunday, 22 November 2020 () U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will announce the first of his cabinet appointments on Tuesday and is planning for a scaled-down inauguration due to the coronavirus pandemic, aides said…
Washington (CNN) President-elect Joe Biden will announce his first Cabinet picks on Tuesday, two key members of his transition team said on Sunday, forging ahead with plans for his administration as President Donald Trump continues to deny the legitimacy of Biden's win. "President-elect Biden will be...