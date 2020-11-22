Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden to unveil first cabinet picks on Tuesday; envisions scaled-down inauguration

Japan Today Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will announce the first of his cabinet appointments on Tuesday and is planning for a scaled-down inauguration due to the coronavirus pandemic, aides said…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Biden To Announce Cabinet Picks

Biden To Announce Cabinet Picks 00:33

 Washington (CNN) President-elect Joe Biden will announce his first Cabinet picks on Tuesday, two key members of his transition team said on Sunday, forging ahead with plans for his administration as President Donald Trump continues to deny the legitimacy of Biden's win. "President-elect Biden will be...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

First presidential debate Tuesday night [Video]

First presidential debate Tuesday night

First presidential debate Tuesday night

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden to unveil first Cabinet picks on Tuesday, envisions scaled-down inauguration

 Joe Biden, working in his home state of Delaware, has announced a series of selections for White House posts.
Hindu