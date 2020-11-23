Global  
 

Joe Biden names picks for secretary of State, Homeland Security chief, director of national intelligence

Biden will nominate Alejandro Mayorkas to lead the Department of Homeland Security and Avril Haines to be the director of national intelligence.
News video: China hopeful as Biden to name secretary of state

China hopeful as Biden to name secretary of state 00:35

 China's foreign ministry said on Monday that Beijing hoped to have a "healthy and stable relationship development" with U.S., after a source said President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Antony Blinken as secretary of state.

