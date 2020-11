Have our coronavirus vaccine, if you can produce it, says Russia's EU ambassador



Hungary is the only country in the EU to trial Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:50 Published 6 days ago

Moderna Announced Its Coronavirus Vaccine Is Nearly 95% Effective



Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine provides strong protection against the virus -- nearly 95% effective. KDKA's Amy Wadas spoke to the woman who has been leading the trials here in Pittsburgh. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:29 Published 1 week ago