Russia to produce Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India

Mid-Day Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Hetero, one of India's generic pharmaceutical companies, have agreed to produce in India over 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India.

The parties intend to start the production of Sputnik V at the beginning of 2021.

"We are pleased to collaborate with...
