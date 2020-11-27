Russia to produce Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India
Friday, 27 November 2020 () The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Hetero, one of India's generic pharmaceutical companies, have agreed to produce in India over 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India.
The parties intend to start the production of Sputnik V at the beginning of 2021.
After claiming 92% efficiency on November 11, now Russia's developers of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine candidate say that their vaccine is 95% effective. The latest report was released after a second interim analysis of clinical trial data. Russia seeks to manufacture a billion doses of the shots...
