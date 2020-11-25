Global  
 

Test of emergency public alert system expected today across Canada, CRTC says

CTV News Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Most people across Canada can expect an interruption today by an emergency public alert that will be broadcast on television, radio and sent to mobile devices as part of a countrywide test of the system.
