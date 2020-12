You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Snowball Earths' Were Likely Triggered By This…



MIT researchers say Earth was likely tipped into ice ages around 700 million years ago because of a sudden and dramatic change in the sun's radiation reaching Earth. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:16 Published 1 week ago ALS co founder passed away



Pat Quinn has died. He was 37 years old and founded the Ice bucket challenge. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:47 Published 1 week ago Co-Founder Of ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Dies



Pat Quinn was 37 years old. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago