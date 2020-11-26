The ‘Dark Winter’ Of COVID-19 Is Here – Analysis
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
The “Dark Winter” of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has arrived, as was predicted in February during the early stages of what was clearly going to be a multi-year pandemic. Yet instead of adopting a coordinated, proactive approach from the start, the global reaction to the health crisis has been a jumbled free for...
The “Dark Winter” of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has arrived, as was predicted in February during the early stages of what was clearly going to be a multi-year pandemic. Yet instead of adopting a coordinated, proactive approach from the start, the global reaction to the health crisis has been a jumbled free for...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources