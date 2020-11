You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What Will Black Friday 2020 Look Like



Black Friday 2020 is next week. Business Insider reports that this year's Black Friday is shaping up to be unlike any that came before it. Several retailers are deemphasizing in-store shopping. Many.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago Walmart changes how they do Black Friday



Walmart will be doingBlack Friday different this year! Instead of having a one-day sale the day after Thanksgiving, the company will have several sales throughout November. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:24 Published on October 14, 2020