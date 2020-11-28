L.A. County adopts new stay-at-home order amid COVID surge

Five Erie County nursing homes have positive COVID rates higher than 14%
New data released by the Erie County Department of Health shows COVID-19 spreads rampant in nursing homes, with five facilities having positive rates higher than 14%.
Tarrant County Sends Out Blast Urging Citizens To Stay Home During Rapid Rise In COVID-19 Cases
"For the upcoming holiday season, do not attend gatherings other than with our immediate household members," the message said.
Sacramento County sheriff says he won’t be enforcing Gov. Newsom’s curfew, stay-at-home order
Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said he won’t be enforcing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new coronavirus restrictions.