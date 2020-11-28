Iran scientist linked to military nuclear programme 'assassinated'
An Iranian scientist named by the West as the leader of the Islamic Republic's disbanded military nuclear programme was killed Friday (local time) in an ambush on the outskirts of Tehran, authorities said.Iran's foreign minister...
