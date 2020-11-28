Global  
 

Iran scientist linked to military nuclear programme 'assassinated'

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Iran scientist linked to military nuclear programme 'assassinated'An Iranian scientist named by the West as the leader of the Islamic Republic's disbanded military nuclear programme was killed Friday (local time) in an ambush on the outskirts of Tehran, authorities said.Iran's foreign minister...
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say 00:52

 Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say

Islamic republic

Iran scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, linked to military nuclear program, killed

 An Iranian scientist named by Israel as the leader of the Islamic Republic's disbanded military nuclear program was killed Friday in an ambush on the outskirts..
New Zealand Herald

Scientist who allegedly led Iran's military nuke program killed

 Israel alleged Mohsen Fakhrizadeh led the Islamic Republic's military nuclear program until its disbanding in the early 2000s.
CBS News

Tehran

Iran's top nuclear scientist killed

 Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in broad daylight while traveling near Tehran. Iran's outraged foreign minister tweeted the attack was "an act of state terror" and..
CBS News
Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated [Video]

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated

An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb program was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday that could provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes in the last weeks of Donald Trump's presidency. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:04Published
Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran [Video]

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:15Published

Senior Iranian nuclear scientist killed [Video]

Senior Iranian nuclear scientist killed

There are 'serious indications' that Israel was involved in the killing of a senior Iranian nuclear scientist, Iran's foreign minister says.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:44Published
Trump Senior Advisers Reportedly Talked the President Out of Military Strike Against Iran [Video]

Trump Senior Advisers Reportedly Talked the President Out of Military Strike Against Iran

Four current and former U.S. officials told the New York Times that President Trump asked his senior advisors if he had options to attack Iran’s main nuclear site. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published

'We will descend like lightning': Iran's warning after nuclear scientist's assassination

 Iran will avenge the death of an assassinated nuclear scientist "like lightning", an adviser to the country's supreme leader has said.
Sky News Also reported by •NYTimes.comUpworthyDeutsche WelleDaily CallerCBS News

Iran scientist linked to military nuclear programme 'assassinated'

Iran scientist linked to military nuclear programme 'assassinated' An Iranian scientist named by the West as the leader of the Islamic Republic's disbanded military nuclear programme was killed Friday (local time) in an ambush...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •NYTimes.comUpworthyDeutsche WelleCTV NewsDaily Caller

Iran’s Top Nuclear Scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Killed in Attack: Live Updates

 The scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was seen as the force behind Iran’s nuclear weapons program. News reports in Iran say he died after being attacked in a...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •UpworthyNew Zealand HeraldDeutsche WelleDaily CallerCBS News