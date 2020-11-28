UK testing error wrongly tells 1,300 people they have coronavirus
Saturday, 28 November 2020 () Over 1,300 people in Britain were inaccurately informed they were infected with coronavirus after a laboratory error at the government's NHS Test and Trace system, the Department of Health and Social Care told Reuters on Saturday.
