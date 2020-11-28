Global  
 

UK testing error wrongly tells 1,300 people they have coronavirus

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Over 1,300 people in Britain were inaccurately informed they were infected with coronavirus after a laboratory error at the government's NHS Test and Trace system, the Department of Health and Social Care told Reuters on Saturday.
