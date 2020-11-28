News24.com | Iran accuses Israel of killing top nuclear scientist, vows 'revenge'

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say

Iran accuses Israel of assassinating top nuclear scientist and seeking 'chaos', vows to respond 'in due time' Mohsen Fakhrizadeh died after assailants targeted his car and engaged in a gunfight with his bodyguards outside the capital Tehran on Friday, according to Iran's...

