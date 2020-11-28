News24.com | Iran accuses Israel of killing top nuclear scientist, vows 'revenge'

Global  
 

Iran said one of its most prominent nuclear scientists was assassinated Friday in an attack outside Tehran, blaming arch foe Israel and warning of "severe revenge".
Iran vows vengeance over top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizade's killing

Iran vows vengeance over top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizade's killing 01:35

 Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says there are 'serious indications of [an] Israeli role' in the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was shot dead on Friday

Senior Iranian nuclear scientist killed

Senior Iranian nuclear scientist killed

There are 'serious indications' that Israel was involved in the killing of a senior Iranian nuclear scientist, Iran's foreign minister says.

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated

An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb program was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday that could provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes..

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say

Iran accuses Israel of assassinating top nuclear scientist and seeking 'chaos', vows to respond 'in due time'

 Mohsen Fakhrizadeh died after assailants targeted his car and engaged in a gunfight with his bodyguards outside the capital Tehran on Friday, according to Iran's...
Iran accuses Israel of orchestrating top nuclear scientist's killing

 Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says there are 'serious indications of [an] Israeli role' in the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was shot dead on Friday
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Chief Promises Vengeance for Killing of Nuclear Scientist: 'Severe Revenge and Punishment Are on the Agenda'

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Chief Promises Vengeance for Killing of Nuclear Scientist: ‘Severe Revenge and Punishment Are on the Agenda’ The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps promised the country would avenge a top nuclear scientist who was killed Friday by a squad of gunmen.
