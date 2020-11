Lil Yase shot dead in California at age 25 one day after wishing followers a happy Thanksgiving Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Up-and-coming rapper Lil Yase was shot and killed early Saturday in the East Bay region of the San Francisco Bay Area. He was only 25 years old. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Will jobs ever be the same after 2020?



According to new research, 42% of Americans have had a 'career lightbulb' moment during COVID-19.And more than half (54%) of survey respondents have strongly considered changing their careers in the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 2 weeks ago