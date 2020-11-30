Global  
 

State Employment Development Department Empowers ‘Biggest Fraud On Taxpayers In California History’ – OpEd

Eurasia Review Monday, 30 November 2020
State Employment Development Department Empowers ‘Biggest Fraud On Taxpayers In California History’ – OpEdCalifornia’s Employment Development Department (EDD) doesn’t develop much employment beyond those who work there. On the other hand, as Katy Grimes shows in the California Globe, EDD performs well at perpetrating fraud on California taxpayers. Since Gov. Newsom ordered a lockdown in March, “millions and quite possibly...
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: California's Inmate Unemployment Fraud Now Estimated At $400 Million

California's Inmate Unemployment Fraud Now Estimated At $400 Million 00:29

 California sent about $400 million in fraudulent unemployment benefit payments to state prisoners, a state official said Tuesday, nearly triple the amount disclosed last week and a number that could grow as a criminal investigation continues.

