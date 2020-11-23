Global  
 

Moderna vaccine 100% effective in preventing severe Covid cases

Khaleej Times Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Moderna to seek US, EU emergency authorisation.
News video: Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Designed Designed In 2 Days

 Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective at protecting people against COVID-19. The candidate took under a year to develop and test, which is years faster than previous vaccines. The company designed its vaccine candidate in just two days, says Business Insider. In contrast,...

