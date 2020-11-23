Moderna vaccine 100% effective in preventing severe Covid cases

Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective at protecting people against COVID-19. The candidate took under a year to develop and test, which is years faster than previous vaccines. The company designed its vaccine candidate in just two days, says Business Insider. In contrast,...
In today's health headlines we talk about COVID-19 immunity and how long this community might last based on a new study that was recently released. This says that the vaccine may be even more effective..
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 02:31Published
LONDON — The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine was 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 In studies of more than 22,000 people in the UK and Brazil, AstraZeneca said in..