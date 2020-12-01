Global  
 

Iran's parliament approves bill to stop nuclear inspections

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Iran's parliament has approved a bill that would suspend UN inspections of its nuclear facilities and require the government to boost its uranium enrichment if European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal do not provide relief from...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics
News video: Iran mourns slain nuclear scientist

Iran mourns slain nuclear scientist 01:20

 A top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader has warned that those responsible for killing one of the country's top nuclear scientists would face a "calculated and decisive" response. Tehran blames Israel for the attack. David Doyle reports.

