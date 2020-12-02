Iran advances bill to end nuclear inspections
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Iran's Parliament on Tuesday advanced a bill that would end UN inspections of its nuclear facilities and require the government to boost its uranium enrichment if European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal do not provide relief from oil and banking sanctions.
The vote to debate the bill, which would need to pass through...
