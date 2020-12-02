Global  
 

Iran advances bill to end nuclear inspections

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 December 2020
Iran's Parliament on Tuesday advanced a bill that would end UN inspections of its nuclear facilities and require the government to boost its uranium enrichment if European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal do not provide relief from oil and banking sanctions.

The vote to debate the bill, which would need to pass through...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Iran parliament moves to halt IAEA access to nuclear sites

Iran parliament moves to halt IAEA access to nuclear sites 03:14

 The proposed changes could allow Iran to resume uranium enrichment at levels of 20 percent.

