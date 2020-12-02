Global  
 

US election: Wisconsin governor calls Trump lawsuit an 'assault'

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
US election: Wisconsin governor calls Trump lawsuit an 'assault'President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn Wisconsin's election results by tossing ballots only from the state's two most heavily Democratic counties is an "assault on democracy", attorneys for Democratic Governor Tony Evers said...
Trump to travel to Georgia on Saturday to rally for Perdue and Loeffler

 The president has refused to concede and baselessly questioned the results of the presidential election in Georgia.
CBS News
Biden Plans To Keep FBI Director Wray [Video]

Biden Plans To Keep FBI Director Wray

The NY Times reports that Pres. Elect Joe Biden plans to keep Christopher Wray on as FBI Director. A senior Biden official told The Times Biden was "not removing the FBI director unless Trump fired him." Business Insider speculated the move is part of the Biden team's broader effort to restore trust intelligence and justice systems. The institutions which have been in place to protect Americans has become overtly politicized under the Trump administration.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published

Can Trump pardon himself? What's a preemptive pardon? Experts explain the sweeping power

 Legal experts answer some of the most common questions about what Donald Trump can and cannot do with the broad pardon powers of the president.
USATODAY.com

John Mulaney Says 'SNL' Joke Sparked Secret Service Probe

 John Mulaney's "Saturday Night Live" joke about how Julius Caesar was killed drew the ire of some Donald Trump supporters, but even crazier ... he says it made..
TMZ.com

Lawmakers pledge reforms after death of 16-year-old Maricella Chairez in a Wisconsin jail

 The response comes three years after the teen's death, as details come to light.
USATODAY.com

Trump sues Wisconsin governor, officials to try to reverse election results

 President Donald Trump sued Wisconsin officials Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to reclaim a state he lost by about 20,700 votes.
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin high school student dies of COVID complications

 East High School's principal said junior Isai Morocho died unexpectedly during the Thanksgiving break.
CBS News

Wisconsin, Arizona certify Biden wins in presidential vote

 PHOENIX — Two battleground states, Wisconsin and Arizona, certified their presidential election results Monday in favor of Joe Biden, even as President Donald..
WorldNews

Wisconsin sets new record for coronavirus deaths

 Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers begged people to skip Thanksgiving celebrations with anyone from outside their households as the state set a new record for COVID-19..
USATODAY.com
Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate [Video]

Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate

Wisconsin's governor on Friday extended a statewide mask mandate despite a legal challenge from conservatives, renewing an emergency health order requiring face coverings in public spaces to curb an alarming surge in COVID-19 infections. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published
'It's not safe': States step in as COVID-19 surges [Video]

'It's not safe': States step in as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] State governors across the United States were more forceful in their warnings, telling residents it was not safe to go out, as COVID-19 infections soared to new records. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:49Published

Covid-19 coronavirus: Top Democrats swing behind bipartisan pandemic aid bill

 Democratic leaders swung behind a bipartisan Covid-19 relief effort today, cutting their demands for a US$2 trillion-plus measure by more than half.They have..
New Zealand Herald

Biden transition: GOP objects to Biden nominees, a sign of what's to come

 President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet picks are quickly running into the political reality of a narrowly controlled Senate that will leave the new Democratic..
New Zealand Herald

Arizona's Mark Kelly is sworn into Senate

 With senior Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema by his side and his wife former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords watching nearby, Arizona Democrat and former astronaut Mark..
USATODAY.com

AG Barr Won't Back Trump's Accusation That DOJ, FBI 'Know' Of Widespread Voter Fraud [Video]

AG Barr Won't Back Trump's Accusation That DOJ, FBI 'Know' Of Widespread Voter Fraud

US President Donald Trump continues to falsely insist that the election was stolen from him. However, his campaign has lost more than two dozen lawsuits seeking to contest the results and halt ballot..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published
Key states certify presidential election results [Video]

Key states certify presidential election results

[NFA] Outgoing Republican President Donald Trump's legal fight to overturn the result of the Nov. 3 vote looked more unlikely on Monday as key swing states Arizona and Wisconsin certified Democrat Joe..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:09Published
Next Up On Trump's Hit List? Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp [Video]

Next Up On Trump's Hit List? Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

President Donald Trump let fly on Sunday, saying he regretted supporting GOP Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for re-election. According to Business Insider, Trump's blast could potentially create major..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published