US election: Wisconsin governor calls Trump lawsuit an 'assault'

Biden Plans To Keep FBI Director Wray



The NY Times reports that Pres. Elect Joe Biden plans to keep Christopher Wray on as FBI Director. A senior Biden official told The Times Biden was "not removing the FBI director unless Trump fired him." Business Insider speculated the move is part of the Biden team's broader effort to restore trust intelligence and justice systems. The institutions which have been in place to protect Americans has become overtly politicized under the Trump administration.

