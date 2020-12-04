Global  
 

Ancient Migration Was Choice, Not Chance

Eurasia Review Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Ancient Migration Was Choice, Not ChanceThe degree of intentionality behind ancient ocean migrations, such as that to the Ryukyu Islands between Taiwan and mainland Japan, has been widely debated. Researchers used satellite-tracked buoys to simulate ancient wayward drifters and found that the vast majority failed to make the contested crossing. They concluded that...
