Pakistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir And OIC – OpEd
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
I have nothing personal against Islamabad, but as a Kashmiri who was brought up in the belief that Pakistan is our genuine well-wisher and that the 'K' in Pakistan stood for 'Kashmir', I am deeply saddened by how Islamabad has mishandled the Kashmir issue. Ever since UN passed resolutions calling for plebiscite in J&K, Pakistan...
I have nothing personal against Islamabad, but as a Kashmiri who was brought up in the belief that Pakistan is our genuine well-wisher and that the 'K' in Pakistan stood for 'Kashmir', I am deeply saddened by how Islamabad has mishandled the Kashmir issue. Ever since UN passed resolutions calling for plebiscite in J&K, Pakistan...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources