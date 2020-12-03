Weekly Jobless Claims Inch Lower To 712,000

Thursday, 3 December 2020 () Watch VideoWeekly jobless claims fell to 712,000 last week. That’s 75,000 fewer claims than the week prior, but still high enough to worry experts already concerned with the economy’s weakness.
“There is a lot of work left to do here,” said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
The Department of Labor released its
newest jobless claim data on Dec. 3. .
The 712,000 new claims were less than the 780,000 economists had predicted.
Still, weekly totals continue
to amount to three times
the pre-pandemic average.
Emergency federal...
Lukas Jackson/Reuters US stocks closed mixed on Thursday amid falling jobless claims and new hopes for a stimulus deal. The Nasdaq composite closed at all-time highs, while the S&P 500 lost its record..