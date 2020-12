San Francisco mayor announces stay-at-home order



The mayor of San Francisco on Friday ordered new lockdowns and business restrictions across the Bay Area in the face of a COVID-19 surge, as political leaders nationwide ramp up pressure on Americans.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15 Published 6 hours ago

Regional SoCal Stay-At-Home Order Set To Be Triggered By Alarming Increase Of Coronavirus Cases



Eleven Southern California counties are set to put a regional stay-at-home order into effect as early as Saturday afternoon due to a decrease in available ICU beds. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:58 Published 17 hours ago