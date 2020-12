It's a whimsical world Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Japanese self-taught artist Rito spends hours carving tree leaves to create stunningly detailed scenes that arrest the viewer's imagination. Apparently, the Japanese artist suffers from ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), and so, he spent hours focusing on a single artwork as his way of treating his... Japanese self-taught artist Rito spends hours carving tree leaves to create stunningly detailed scenes that arrest the viewer's imagination. Apparently, the Japanese artist suffers from ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), and so, he spent hours focusing on a single artwork as his way of treating his 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Taylor Swift drops 'willow' music video Christmas has come early for all Swifties as Taylor Swift has dropped her surprise album ‘evermore’ and the music video of single ‘willow’ that takes us...

IndiaTimes 3 days ago