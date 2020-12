You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources California to Impose Its Strongest Virus Measures Since June



California to Impose , Its Strongest Virus Measures Since June. CA Governor Gavin Newsom announced the new restrictions on Thursday. Regional stay-at-home orders will be implemented across the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:56 Published 2 days ago Boris Johnson: New tier system is not continuing the lockdown



Prime Minister Boris Johnson is asked to explain the reasoning behind thesecond lockdown, with the country set to enter a new tiered system. Most ofthe country remains under the toughest restrictions. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 1 week ago California struck by another wave of panic buying amid fear of COVID resurgence



Another wave of panic buying has struck supermarkets across the nation as confirmed COVID-19 cases increase across North America. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:28 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources California sets stay home order amid virus surge California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday most of the state will likely be under a new stay-at-home order within a day or two. Newsom said the new rules will...

USATODAY.com 3 days ago